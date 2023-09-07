Look at the smile on young Ben Hodder's face.
The delighted Thornton Public School student was one of 200 or so students with a disability taking part in the Variety Action Inclusion Sports Day at Broadmeadow on Thursday.
Held at the Newcastle Basketball Stadium, the event was part of the City Of Newcastle's annual Count Us In festival, which runs until September 24.
Children aged five to 18 with learning difficulties, as well as intellectual, sensory and physical disabilities, were given the opportunity to try sports they might otherwise miss out on in a fun and inclusive environment.
More than 40 events and activities are scheduled over three weeks, each designed to celebrate and encourage access and inclusion across Newcastle. They include dance and art experiences, sports challenges, social and peer networking events and training opportunities.
The festival program was developed in collaboration with Community Disability Alliance Hunter (CDAH) and City of Newcastle's Access Inclusion Advisory Committee.
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the council had this year teamed up with 2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott to "work together towards solutions for greater employment and workplace inclusion for people with lived disability".
"City of Newcastle prides itself on being a liveable and welcoming community for all people, increasing social inclusion and community connections with events like Count Us In, in line with council's Disability Inclusion Action Plan," Cr Nelmes said.
Councillor Margaret Wood, co-chair of City of Newcastle's Access and Inclusion Advisory Committee, said Count Us In "recognises and celebrates" the contributions made by people living with disabilities.
"Count Us In effectively and respectfully brings the whole community into the discussion about inclusion ... this builds awareness, breaks down barriers and helps create future opportunities especially when it comes to employment," Cr Wood said.
And this year's festival, now in its fourth year, has "the largest all-inclusive event offering" to date, said Councillor Dr Elizabeth Adamczyk.
"This year, we've extended the program over three weeks to allow for the Count Us In festival to cross over with some dates on the New Annual 2023 program, to encourage greater community participation," she said.
To view the 2023 Count Us In festival schedule go to newcastle.nsw.gov.au and follow the links.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.