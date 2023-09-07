Newcastle Herald
Kalyn Ponga: 'In my mind, I'm playing'

By Robert Dillon
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:20pm
Kalyn Ponga at Thursday's press conference. Picture by Peter Lorimer
KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien says skipper Kalyn Ponga will be fair game for defenders in the NRL finals but has called on match officials to strictly police any illegalities.

