Kalyn Ponga: 'In my mind, I'm playing'

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien says skipper Kalyn Ponga will be fair game for defenders in the NRL finals but has called on match officials to strictly police any illegalities.
Ponga is set to carry a high-grade injury to the AC joint in his right shoulder into Sunday's sudden-death final against Canberra at McDonald Jones Stadium, just 14 days after he was crunched in a tackle by Cronulla centre Jesse Ramien.
The dynamic 25-year-old will require painkilling injections to take his place at fullback and O'Brien accepts that he will be a target for rival players.
"I think he's at the top of everyone's tip sheet in terms of attention every week," O'Brien said.
"And that's fine.
"As long as it's within the rules, then it's open slather.
"KP understands that.
"But if it's outside the rules, if he's going to be hit late or anything outside the rules, I expect the rules to be enforced."
After completing a training session on Thursday that involved minimal contact, Ponga said "in my mind, I'm playing".
Like O'Brien, he was under no illusions about the treatment he is likely to receive from opposition defenders.
"To an extent, I think that's expected," Ponga said. "It's footy ... as long as it's legal and everything like that, play on."
Ponga was feeling "pretty confident" after Thursday's session about his chances of playing, and barring any late setbacks, he will lead Newcastle out on Sunday.
"He looks really good," O'Brien said.
"He's trained today without any pain assistance and he obviously will get that for game day, so that's good signs."
O'Brien saw no potential benefit in resting Ponga on Sunday in the hope that the Knights progress without him into week two of the finals, allowing him extra recovery time.
"It's a pain-management thing ... he's going to be sore after the game, in the early part of next week, but he's done enough training to have a [fitness] base behind him," O'Brien said.
"We'll just get his pain back under control if we're fortunate enough to win the game, and then get him right for the following week.
"That's the way I'm looking at it."
Ponga has been forced to play through the pain barrier before, in 2020, when he helped Newcastle reach the finals while carrying a shoulder injury that required reconstructive surgery at the end of the season.
"It's not a similar injury but the mindset is similar," Ponga said.
"The adrenaline, the occasion, back then it definitely took over, so I'm hoping it's the same this week."
O'Brien was confident that halfback Jackson Hastings (ankle) and back-rower Lachlan Fitzgibbon (shoulder) would also return from stints on the sideline.
"We won't put anyone in there that we don't think can perform," O'Brien said.
"It's not just about participating in this game, it's about performing in it.
"But if they're good to go, there mightn't be a next week."
