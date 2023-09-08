The Greyhound Racing NSW team, led by chief executive officer Rob Macaulay, will host a number of significant rehoming engagement workshops around the state in September.
The Pathway to Rehoming Workshops aims not only to bring all participants up to date with everything GRNSW is undertaking from a rehoming perspective but also to listen to what participants have to say about such a crucial part of the industry.
In 2022-23, GRNSW assisted in rehoming a record-breaking 2202 greyhounds but has its sights set on more to be done.
GRNSW plans to work with participants on how all the rehoming pathways work and how they can best access them. At the same time, GRNSW will seek feedback and ideas from participants about ways to improve efficiencies and all facets of rehoming pathways.
The workshops will begin at Goulburn on September 19, then move to Casino on September 20, before heading to Dubbo on September 21.
Plans are also being put in place for further workshops to be held at Wagga, Richmond and Newcastle after the initial three workshops.
"I strongly encourage everyone to come along, have your say, and ask us the questions you want answered when the nearest roadshow rolls into town," Mr Macaulay said.
Participants should have received an email detailing the events, but anyone interested in attending can contact GRNSW at ceo@grnsw.com.au.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
