Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Greyhound trainer Shaun Guthrie says it's time to head back to the city

By Michael Cowley
September 8 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shaun Guthrie and Noras Boy after winning the Taree Million Dollar Chase Regional Final on Wednesday. Picture supplied
Shaun Guthrie and Noras Boy after winning the Taree Million Dollar Chase Regional Final on Wednesday. Picture supplied

Years before Peter Lagogiane and his wife Jodie became two-time winners of the Million Dollar Chase, with Mystic Riot in 2018 and two years later with Handsome Prince, they had a dog called Tomato Catch Up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.