"It must have been more than 10 years ago now that I bought a share in this dog called Tomato Catch Up, who Peter Lagogiane trained for us," Guthrie recalled. "It went all right, and we had some luck and fun with it, but I wanted to buy one in my local area (the Mid North Coast) to watch a bit more. Someone said, 'You're better off getting one and training it yourself', so that's what I did.