Years before Peter Lagogiane and his wife Jodie became two-time winners of the Million Dollar Chase, with Mystic Riot in 2018 and two years later with Handsome Prince, they had a dog called Tomato Catch Up.
It was 2012, at a time when any suggestion of a $1 million greyhound race would have brought roars of laughter. Tomato Catch Up was owned by a syndicate, and one of its members was Shaun Guthrie, who last Wednesday trained the winner of the Taree MDC Regional Final, Nora's Boy, earning a spot in the 2023 Ladbrokes Million Dollar Chase semi-finals on October 6.
"It must have been more than 10 years ago now that I bought a share in this dog called Tomato Catch Up, who Peter Lagogiane trained for us," Guthrie recalled. "It went all right, and we had some luck and fun with it, but I wanted to buy one in my local area (the Mid North Coast) to watch a bit more. Someone said, 'You're better off getting one and training it yourself', so that's what I did.
"I bought a dog called Natural Disaster. I had a few problems to start with, but the good thing about greyhound racing is that I met a lot of people who were always willing to give some advice or help me out. Lots of the oldies try and help when they can, especially when someone new like myself gets into the game. I tell you, without that help, you wouldn't last."
Guthrie has had his share of success around the Mid North Coast and Newcastle since Natural Disaster. But nothing like what happened on Wednesday when 10-1 chance Nora's Boy scored a 3/4-length win over Sunshine Lily and Weffalee Shield in the Taree MDC Regional Final.
"I actually gave him a good chance. He was a big run last week, I thought, and I was quietly confident. I was at the pub after work on Tuesday, and he came up at $16, so I had to have something on him. Then he went out to $19 so I jumped in again," he said. "It was my birthday as well, so it turned out to be a pretty good day."
Nora's Boy has been a model of consistency since joining Guthrie's kennel in June. In his past 10 starts, he has been placed seven times, was fourth twice, and, of course, registered that win at Taree on Wednesday. While he has had a starter in his name at Wentworth Park once before, Millicent Miss, back in July 2020, Guthrie explained that he had only bought and received the dog that day from its former trainer, Justin King.
"This will be the first one I have prepared and then taken to Wentworth Park," he said. "I've been there to watch and have a drink and a bet plenty of times, but this will be a whole lot different.
"Look, if I'm honest, I don't think I'm any chance down there with the big ones, but when the money is on offer around here for this regional series, you would be mad if you didn't go for it. But now that I'm through to the semi-finals, what do they say: 'Stranger things have happened'."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
