Greg Prichard: Who'll be the magic man of the NRL play-offs?

THE other night I was watching an episode of series two of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, when the Pat Riley character - superbly played by the great Adrien Brody, by the way - made a telling observation while speaking to Earvin "Magic" Johnson.
"Everybody's a f---ing hero in their driveway," Riley began. "You put 'em under the bright lights, the clock tickin' down, most of them are prayin' that the ball don't come to them. One guy's prayin' that it does."
Riley was talking basketball, of course, but the truth is the same in any team sport.
Like in rugby league. There are those who want the ball in their hands when the game is on the line - and those who are hoping it goes to someone who wants it and not them.
Which brings me to the NRL finals series and what I've got no doubt will be a sensational four weeks of rugby league - quite possibly the best we've seen for many years. All of the ingredients are there.
Penrith, daring any team to stop them from becoming the first side since Parramatta in 1981-82-83 to win three premierships in a row. They lost a couple of star players to other clubs at the end of last season and now Jarome Luai is out injured, but they're still the deserved competition favourites.
It's their system that holds them in great stead. The system that has an entire playing roster so well prepared that when the team is upset by injury or suspension there is a supreme belief the next man in can and will do the job to a level required to enable the team to win.
Those player losses may have brought the Panthers back to the field a bit, but they are still in front.
It's up to the other teams to try to go past.
Brisbane, back within reach of a premiership for the first time since Wayne Bennett was last coaching them.
They inexplicably faded last season and didn't even make the finals, but now they're rocking and rolling again like they haven't for a long time.
Melbourne never go away. They lost two-thirds of their forward pack to other clubs at the end of last season, but coach Craig Bellamy did what he has always done - found players to take their place.
And the Storm have put themselves in the frame again despite having been without one of their absolute guns - fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen - for almost the entire regular season while he recovered from injury.
The Warriors, back in the finals series after four years on the outside looking in and they've done it with a rookie coach in Andrew Webster who has overseen a resurgence in the career of veteran halfback Shaun Johnson that had to happen if the team was going to do anything.
Newcastle, what a revelation they've been. And it's not over yet.
It looked like a case of when, not if, Adam O'Brien's stint as Knights coach would end with the sack, when the team suddenly began a winning streak that has so far stretched to nine games.
They're as a good a fifth-placed team as you will get going into a finals series. They're top-four quality on form, they just began their run too late to finish that high.
Each of the teams that finished from first to fifth can win the premiership. Cronulla (sixth), Sydney Roosters (seventh) and most definitely Canberra (eighth) can't win it, for mine, but they're still good enough to have some fun trying and make it worth watching. Well, maybe not Canberra.
It will be a huge shock if Newcastle don't continue on their winning way and eliminate the Raiders at a packed and vocal McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
So, too, should Penrith be able to deal with the Warriors at home at BlueBet Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
But it's finals footy. Anything can happen.
Brisbane against Melbourne at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night and Cronulla taking on the Roosters at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday night appear the much harder games to pick.
They should both be absorbing clashes. All four games have got enormous appeal.
But getting back to that line from Winning Time, I've identified a few players from those teams I think can go all the way who fall into that "want the ball in their hands at the crucial time" category.
They will be key to whatever their team does and the opposition must do something about them.
They're fairly obvious, because they tend to stand out. Like Darren Lockyer did at Brisbane, Andrew Johns at Newcastle, Brad Fittler at the Roosters, Johnathan Thurston at North Queensland, Cameron Smith and Billy Slater at Melbourne and Cooper Cronk at the Storm and again later at the Roosters.
Reece Walsh at the Broncos. He's still just a kid, but he knows no fear. He's dynamite, really.
Cameron Munster at the Storm. If you could count him out, Queensland wouldn't have won State of Origin I this year with 12 men against 13.
Nathan Cleary at the Panthers. Can be the calm, cool and collected type, or the gunslinger. Whatever it takes.
Johnson at the Warriors, if he can overcome injury and play. Keep taking the defensive line on, Shaun. The most important thing for the Warriors is the quality of the questions you ask in attack.
And, of course, Kalyn Ponga at the Knights. Making a relatively quick comeback from a shoulder injury and opponents will crave putting a shot on him, but he'll ignore all of that and continue to put his body on the line.
Ponga will be ready for his close-up. This is the chance he's been waiting for.
