Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Greg Prichard: Who'll be the magic man of the NRL play-offs?

By Greg Prichard
Updated September 7 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 6:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE other night I was watching an episode of series two of Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, when the Pat Riley character - superbly played by the great Adrien Brody, by the way - made a telling observation while speaking to Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.