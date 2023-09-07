Newcastle Herald
Rescue calls drop on Hunter-Central Coast waters in August, Marine Rescue NSW says

Updated September 8 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:27am
After three consecutive months of record rescues, Marine Rescue NSW volunteers have responded to their lowest monthly number of incidents this year, completing 223 rescue missions - taking 449 people to safety - across the state in August.

