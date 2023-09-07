Rescue calls drop on Hunter-Central Coast waters in August

After three consecutive months of record rescues, Marine Rescue NSW volunteers have responded to their lowest monthly number of incidents this year, completing 223 rescue missions - taking 449 people to safety - across the state in August.
The Hunter-Central Coast area was the second busiest location in NSW with 70 rescue missions during the month, behind Greater Sydney (75).
The Mid North Coast was the only region to see an increase in rescues from July, up from 22 to 34 last month while 22 rescues were completed in the Illawarra, 15 in the Northern Rivers and seven in the Monaro region.
Commissioner Alex Barrell said the reduction in rescue responses during August was testament to boaters doing the right thing on the water.
"The best result would be to have zero rescues but from the August statistics it is clear that boaters across NSW have been planning their voyage, checking the weather, ensuring their vessel is maintained and that they are carrying the appropriate safety equipment," he said.
"It's wonderful to see that our safe boating messages are being received and acted on.
"With the boating season commencing at the start of October we hope this behaviour continues.
"Marine Rescue NSW is expecting a bumper season on the back of record numbers of boaters enjoying our beautiful state's waterways."
