Newcastle representative rookies Joe Merlino and Cal Fowler are poised to get a shot in the senior ranks for the first time when Sydney club Manly-Warringah visit for a trial match at Stockton.
Cardiff-Boolaroo batsman Merlino and City off-spinner Fowler have been named in a 12-man team to play the 50-over friendly at Lynn Oval on Saturday.
"He [Merlino] had a good year at Cardiff last year, he's in the colts [under-19] team, has trained well so far and gets an opportunity in the trial," coach Shane Burley told the Newcastle Herald.
"Same deal [for Fowler]. He's had a good couple of seasons, trained well over the pre-season and wanted to give him an opportunity to see how he goes."
Merlino and Fowler mark the freshest faces for Newcastle, remaining largely unchanged from last season's NSW Country Championships title defence.
Stockton quartet Nick Foster, Jeff Goninan, Logan Weston and Adrian Chad remain alongside Hamilton-Wickham wicketkeeper Ben Balcomb.
Jacob Montgomery, skipper of Wallsend's premiership in 2022-2023, has also been listed with Aaron Wivell, Josh Claridge, Dan Bailey and Dan Williams.
Left-arm paceman Pat Magann (hockey), who earned a maiden Bush Blues cap last summer, has withdrawn because of other sporting commitments this weekend.
Manly's first-grade captain is Jay Lenton, a former NSW and Big Bash League player who featured in Newcastle's T20 competition with Toronto in 2020-2021.
Wet weather on Friday threatened to impact the clash.
The local season gets underway on Saturday, October 7.
Burley hopes to schedule an intra-squad T20 fixture under lights at No.1 Sportsground before an expanded state titles in Tamworth in November (16-19).
Newcastle will host the Australian Country Championships in January (3-11).
IN THE NEWS
