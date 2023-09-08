Jaffas young gun living grand final dream alongside stars

In 2018, when Nikolai Topor-Stanley played in a losing A-League grand final for the Jets, Bailey Newton banged in a remarkable 56 goals for the Lambton Jaffas.
In under 13s that is.
Now 18, Newton is set to play alongside the 38-year-old former A-League star for the Jaffas in the NPL first-grade decider against Broadmeadow on Saturday night.
Newton is one of the young guns in a mostly experienced Jaffas squad and a win at Jack McLaughlan Oval alongside the likes of Topor-Stanley and former Jets and Mariners keeper Ben Kennedy will cap a dream return to Lambton for the schoolboy.
"It's an honour really to play alongside them," Newton said. "When I heard Topor was coming, I was bouncing at the opportunity, the quality player he is, and obviously BK, he's got so much experience as well through the A-League.
"They are opportunities I could of only dreamed of. As a kid I was watching them in a grand final and now I'm playing in one with them."
Newton came with coach David Tanchevski and several other players from Cooks Hill to Jaffas this season, after showing his potential with five goals in his debut top-grade campaign.
He returned to the defending champions this year despite the challenge ahead to gain regular game time in a deep and talented squad. He said his family's link to the Jaffas helped make the decision easier. His grandfather Geoff was a driving force behind the club gaining exclusive use of home ground Edden Oval, which now features the Macauley-Eather-Newton stand.
"Obviously they won the grand final the year before and they had quality players, but just my past there, and my family are heavily involved at the Jaffas. I mean, my name is up on the grandstand," Newton said. "That played a part in the decision and going back to the childhood club is always a dream.
"Even though it would be harder there to get a starting spot, I thought it would be a good environment and it would help me develop as a player, and I'm happy with the decision I made."
Newton, who played at Jaffas from under sixes to 13s before three years with the Jets academy, started in their most recent match and is set to play another key role in the decider.
"It's been a fight to get a starting spot, but I feel like I've performed well enough and Tanch obviously felt the same," he said. "So I'm happy to be in the position I'm in and I feel I'm doing pretty well for the team and I'm looking forward to the grand final heaps. It's a big opportunity for how young I am.
"We're ready to go and pretty confident. We're not going to take anything for granted. It's a grand final and anything can happen, but it's good to have that run of form [11 games undefeated] coming into the big game."
The Callaghan College Jesmond Campus student has juggled training with HSC studies and exams this year.
Tanchevski said Newton had earned his chances this season.
"We had an honest conversation when he came to Jaffas, saying he probably wouldn't be a regular starter in first grade," he said.
"But he just put in performances and let them do the talking. He's been crucial in a lot of our games. He links up well when in the No.10 with Kale [Bradbery]. And he's come off the bench and given us huge energy as well.
"He's got a big future, he trains well and he's a good kid. His work rate is massive."
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.