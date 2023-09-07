ROADS near an Adamstown railway crossing remain closed this morning as police piece together a motorbike and car crash.
Emergency services were called to Glebe Road near Park Avenue after reports of a collision just before 9am on Friday.
One man aged in his 20s, who was riding the motorbike, was treated at the scene for a leg injury.
Ambulance NSW paramedics transported him to John Hunter Hospital for further medical help.
Road closures remained in place about 10am on Friday while police investigate the circumstances of the crash and travellers should avoid the area.
