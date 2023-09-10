The recent intergenerational report released by Treasurer Jim Chalmers points to slow productivity growth as a major barrier to Australian prosperity over coming decades.
The big gains from computerisation and digitisation appear to be spent. The substitution of workers by machines in mines, foundries, factories and warehouses has probably plateaued. And the prospects for major productivity gains in the traditional services sectors appear limited. It's hard to imagine the disappearance of jobs in teaching, nursing and the care sector like we witnessed in the blue-collar sector over the past half century.
So where does this leave the Newcastle urban economy? Is it destined to become another Gosford, a sleepy haven by the sea, known for not too much, an exporter of its young, a welcome mat for retirees?
There are ample lessons from stagnating regions around the world showing what happens when a vision of the future is absent. In contrast, successful regions have a choreography, if you like, strategies and practices - dance steps - that direct workers, firms and governments into a joined-up economic performance.
It's hard to pin down an economic choreography right now for Newcastle. Sure there are lots of ideas: a hydrogen hub, renewable energy zones, an advanced manufacturing district, a health precinct, a defence hub, a container terminal. But the city is like a room of dancers with personalised headsets, everyone moving to a separate tune.
What might we show Treasurer Chalmers if he asked for the choreography handbook for the future Newcastle urban economy? My contribution to such a handbook would go Iike this. The Sydney and Melbourne economies have boomed over the past three or four decades as a consequence of investments that drove productivity gains in the business services sector. Unfortunately the same support has not been given to places away from the large capital cities. Examples of actions to enhance the services sector in Newcastle include high-speed inter-urban rail connections, investment in eventing facilities, including an exhibition centre, a concert hall, and substantial upgrades to sports stadiums - all ideas for the Hunter Park at Broadmeadow - plus upgraded theatres, galleries, and major improvements to civic parks.
High-value services activity coincides with rich urban amenity. With historic neglect of urban amenity in Newcastle, however, it is surprising the city has any beat at all, let alone one capable of driving an urban economy.
Then, I'd argue for interventions to upskill Newcastle's services workforce. The figures below compare the services workforce in the Newcastle-Lake Macquarie conurbation with the workforce of Greater Sydney. My calculations show how much we lag our big sister economy - and she just happens to the one of the stand-out urban success stories globally from the past 30 years.
Consider the proportion of the services workforce that holds higher education qualifications. In business services the Newcastle workforce is well off the pace. Only 35 per cent of our finance workers have higher education qualifications compared with 66 per cent for Greater Sydney. In professional and scientific services Newcastle scores 58 per cent with higher education qualifications compared with Sydney's 72 per cent. In IT we get smashed 36 per cent to 61 per cent.
In eventing, tourism and sporting services, Newcastle similarly lags Sydney in terms of formal workforce skills. Here it is important to realise that eventing in the 21st century involves people with advanced skills in logistics, customer relations, merchandising, e-commerce, supply chain management and so on. But Newcastle has a severe skills shortage in these pursuits. Only 9 per cent of Newcastle's accommodation and food services workforce, for example, have higher education qualifications, compared with Sydney's 22 per cent. You get the picture.
Only in public sector jobs, and across the health and education professions, does the Newcastle workforce come close to the advanced qualifications profile of the Sydney workforce.
An advanced services city is an attractive big dance, no? There's an economy right there, waiting, with an attractive rhythm, an inclusive beat, and loads of opportunity for break-out performances. Time to frock up.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.