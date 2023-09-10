Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Breaking
Opinion

Let's get ready to rumba: Newcastle can choreograph a break-out economic performance

By Phillip O'Neill
Updated September 13 2023 - 1:03pm, first published September 11 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The recent intergenerational report released by Treasurer Jim Chalmers points to slow productivity growth as a major barrier to Australian prosperity over coming decades.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.