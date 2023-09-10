What might we show Treasurer Chalmers if he asked for the choreography handbook for the future Newcastle urban economy? My contribution to such a handbook would go Iike this. The Sydney and Melbourne economies have boomed over the past three or four decades as a consequence of investments that drove productivity gains in the business services sector. Unfortunately the same support has not been given to places away from the large capital cities. Examples of actions to enhance the services sector in Newcastle include high-speed inter-urban rail connections, investment in eventing facilities, including an exhibition centre, a concert hall, and substantial upgrades to sports stadiums - all ideas for the Hunter Park at Broadmeadow - plus upgraded theatres, galleries, and major improvements to civic parks.