NPL grand final: Broadmeadow driven to turn the tables on Jaffas

By Craig Kerry
September 8 2023 - 8:30pm
Jaffas captain Ben Kennedy and Magic striker Jayden Stewardson with the grand final trophy. Picture by Marina Neil
Vice-captain Jayden Stewardson says the pain of last year's finals exit and back-to-back one-point losses in the premiership are driving Broadmeadow to start their own dynasty on Saturday night against Lambton Jaffas.

