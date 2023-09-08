NPL grand final: Broadmeadow driven to turn the tables on Jaffas

Vice-captain Jayden Stewardson says the pain of last year's finals exit and back-to-back one-point losses in the premiership are driving Broadmeadow to start their own dynasty on Saturday night against Lambton Jaffas.
Magic take on the premiers and 2022 grand final winners in the NPL men's decider at Jack McLaughlan Oval, chasing a first championship since 2018. Only skipper Jeremy Wilson remains from that win, while Matt Hoole and Kale Bradbery will feature for Lambton this time.
Broadmeadow overhauled their squad the past two seasons and have rebuilt primarily with former Jets youth players. It has led to a fast, exciting brand of football but not yet an NPL trophy. They beat Lambton 2-1 in the qualifying final last year but then lost to Maitland 4-1 and Jaffas 2-1 to miss the grand final.
Stewardson said the close calls in the trophy shots were driving them these finals.
"We were so disappointed not to make a massive run at the end of last year," the striker said. "Then this year we pushed so hard for the premiership, only to go down by a point and see Olympic not get it done against Jaffas on the final day. It really hurt us. But it also gave us motivation to go a bit harder this finals series."
Magic have been brilliant in attack but their 1-0 win over Azzurri in the preliminary final showed they are also building resilience.
"I was very proud of the boys," he said. "You learn through your younger years how to play and score goals, but when you come up against experienced footballers, you need to know how to manage games and we've been learning that."
Jaffas have beaten Magic in all three clashes this season and boast some of the league's biggest names in Nikolai Topor-Stanley and Ben Kennedy. Stewardson, though, said Magic were determined to make their own mark.
"They have obviously done well for themselves in the past, but we are doing well for ourselves now and we're going to start making a dynasty here at Broadmeadow, and I think this weekend will show we're not to be taken lightly," he said.
While Jaffas will be largely unchanged from the 4-2 win over Magic two weeks ago, Broadmeadow could be without Wilson after he copped another knock on his injured ankle against Azzurri.
Keanu Moore missed last week with a hamstring strain and coach John Bennis said he was "probably 50-50" to be on the bench. Jarred Baker returns from illness.
Jaffas coach David Tanchevski said the motivation for his side was to become the only club outside of Broadmeadow and Edgeworth to do the NNSW top-division title double in more than 25 years.
"Jaffas have never done it in the NPL so it's a good opportunity to do something we haven't done before," Tanchevski said.
"I just want my boys to enjoy the atmosphere. We'll get a bus over there with some supporters and just let them soak it up.
"In a way, winning the minor premiership takes a little bit off it. You've won something already, so you can get out there and enjoy the game.
"Obviously you want to win it, but we go out there without the pressure of not winning anything this year.
"It's good. We're excited."
Bennis said his side were bracing for another physical encounter against an older, more experienced line-up.
"When you look at the Charlestowns and the Lambtons, they are physical encounters, so we definitely prepare for contact in those games," he said.
"Lambton are a very physical team and when I reflect on that semi-final last week against Azzurri, a 1-0 victory, probably earlier on in the year, with that physicality, we would probably go in our shells a bit.
"But they are starting to grow with that and they are becoming more resilient as a group through all these experiences and big games. Hopefully we can keep showing that in this one.
"They obviously have experience on their side and big names as well who have played in big occasions.
"That experience is something you have to go through to get but we've been growing through the year."
Bennis, who won four grand finals as a player with Magic, will step aside after the game because of work commitments. Jim Cresnar is taking over for 2024.
"I'm certainly proud to be part of the club, be a player that's come through to be an assistant coach, coaching the 20s and then to be the first-team coach," he said.
"It's a proud moment but it's a double-edge knowing I won't be there next year, but when you run out of annual leave [to get to games and training], you don't have a choice.
"But hopefully it's something I can come back into down the track."
He believed his side need to be better in shutting down the Jaffas' attacking threats to turn the tables on Saturday night.
"I think it's more about minimising the opportunities that they create," he said.
"That's something we'll have to focus on. They are quite clinical, with Kale Bradbery and Benny Hay. You give them an opportunity and they will take it.
"That's all it takes sometimes and that's something we need to be better at."
Jaffas have played only once in the past four weeks but skipper Kennedy saw it as a positive.
"I think with us it's probably not a bad thing," he said.
"We've got a few experienced boys and we trained last Saturday morning and had a pretty tough session. We tried to get as close to a game as we could.
"But I think it's never a bad thing to rest bodies after a long season."
