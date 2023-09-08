This year has a certain sense of deja vu for Tracey van Dal.
But the Souths coach is confident Lions can produce a different outcome to last year when they battle four-time defending champions West Leagues Balance at National Park on Saturday for a spot in the Newcastle championship netball grand final.
Souths captured the minor premiership last year but bowed out of finals in straight sets - losing their semi-final to University of Newcastle before going down to West by four goals in the preliminary final.
Second-placed University booked a second straight grand final appearance with a thrilling 51-49 extra-time win over Lions, who again finished the season in top spot, in the qualifying semi-final last weekend.
Souths now face West, who beat Nova Thunder in the elimination semi-final two weeks ago, in the preliminary final.
"Hopefully we're a lot better this year for having had that experience last year, and I think that showed on Saturday, the fact that we were able to come from behind to force it into extra time," van Dal said.
"It was just unfortunate that we didn't hold our nerve in that first bit of extra time, so hopefully that's another lesson for this Saturday.
"We need to be focused and concentrating for the entire game. Any lapse in concentration momentarily will be punished, and that's exactly what happened on Saturday.
"Out of 70 minutes of netball, it came down to a five-minute period which cost us, so we need to make sure that we're switched on for the entire game. Hopefully it's only a 60-minute game."
Souths should have all nine of their nominated championship players available. Wing defence Laura Neale hurt her ankle last weekend but is expected to play some part for Lions on Saturday.
Meanwhile, West have lost centre Lauren Baxter to a serious shoulder injury. The midcourter dislocated her shoulder in their semi-final and due to the competition rules is unable to be replaced.
"It's a pretty significant injury," West coach Tracey Baggs said.
"She's been really good for us and is quite devastated.
"With the rules I can't replace her, which I can't understand. Once you nominate your team, that's it."
Baggs should otherwise have a full complement to choose for.
In two exchanges this season, West and Lions have won one each. Lions prevailed 38-34 in the first round and West got up 45-40 in the second.
"Souths have got strengths right through the court, as have we, so it will just be who can keep it together," Baggs said.
The preliminary final showdown is at 2.30pm.
