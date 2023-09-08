Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Newcastle Knights play Sydney Roosters: NRLW round 8

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Knights will look to keep intact their unbeaten record at McDonald Jones Stadium this year when they host the Sydney Roosters in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil
The Newcastle Knights will look to keep intact their unbeaten record at McDonald Jones Stadium this year when they host the Sydney Roosters in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. Picture by Marina Neil

As far as games go, Newcastle's top-of-the-table clash with the Sydney Roosters in the penultimate round of NRLW on Saturday is going to be big.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.