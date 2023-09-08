They have not beaten premiers Broadmeadow in four exchanges this season, but Laura Hall believes a tough run of games has Newcastle Olympic battle-hardened and peaking at the right time.
Olympic's courageous captain and midfielder will be a key player when they face Magic in the NPLW Northern NSW grand final at Magic Park on Sunday (5pm).
Both have been competition heavyweights since 2020, when Olympic entered the league for the first time and Broadmeadow returned after a nine-season absence.
They have fought some epic battles in that time but Magic will hold the psychological advantage heading into Sunday's encounter.
After drawing 3-3 in round four, Broadmeadow won 2-1 in round 11 then 3-2 in round 18. Magic then defeated Olympic 3-1 in the qualifying semi-final two weeks ago.
"It's always nice going in as the underdog, but it doesn't really feel like that to us," Hall said.
"We've always had really competitive matches and games we've felt we should've won but mistakes have let them back in.
"If anything, there's more fire in the belly to beat them in the grand final knowing that we can beat them, we just haven't got there so far this year."
Olympic have plenty of grand final experience in their side. They beat Warners Bay 3-2 in the 2020 grand final then lost 4-2 to the Panthers in the title decider last year. Hall scored on both occasions.
Magic were the first champions of Northern NSW Football's women's premier league in 2009 but had not been able to make a grand final since returning to the league until now.
"The squad that we have this year, we gel so well on and off the field," Hall said.
"It's that unity that we feel in our squad that's driving us. It's not a core group that's pushing it along. Everyone wants it and we've got lots of experience and lots of players who have played big games, grand finals."
While Broadmeadow will be fresh after last weekend off, Olympic overcame Maitland 3-1 in a hard-fought preliminary final to join Magic in the grand final.
Olympic have already won a final this year, beating Maitland 0-0 (5-4) on penalties to claim the Women's League Cup on August 6.
"It's prepared us perfectly for this weekend," Hall said.
"Penalties in the League Cup final, big match on a Friday night against Magic in the major and then another really physical match against Maitland on the weekend.
"I don't think there's any better preparation going into a grand final because that's a whole month of competing for 90 minutes, so everyone knows what they're in for and they're up for it."
Broadmeadow captain Kalista Hunter said everyone had been "buzzing" during the two-week build-up to the grand final.
For some, including experienced duo Gemma Harrison and Kirstyn Antoni and strike weapon Lucy Jerram, it will be their last outing for Magic.
"There's a lot of girls who aren't coming back for different reasons," Hunter said.
"I can't put it down to anything specifically but we've all just worked so hard to get here and I think we've all wanted it that bit more."
Olympic face Azzurri in the reserve grade grand final (2.20pm). Premier Youth League Girls grand finals start at 8.20am.
In 13s (8.20am), Adamstown play Azzurri. Adamstown then take on Maitland in 15s action (10.20am) and the Magpies go up against Olympic for the 17s title (12.20pm).
MORE SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.