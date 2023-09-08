Jake Curley is glad to be facing Newcastle Olympic in his final appearance as Broadmeadow Magic's women's coach.
Curley has been at the helm since the club returned to Northern NSW Football's women's premier league in 2020 but will step aside after the grand final duel between Broadmeadow and Olympic at Magic Park on Sunday.
Magic have been a top-two side for four seasons under Curley, finishing with the premiership twice.
But this is the first time he has guided them a grand final.
Left-sided livewire Lucy Jerram is also set for her last outing at the club and experienced pair Kirstyn Antoni and Gemma Harrison are hanging up their boots on Sunday.
"For four years, Olympic have been our strongest opponents overall," Curley said.
"They've got good players. They've got a good culture. I'm glad that we're playing them because for my last game and for a lot of the girls' last games, it's probably a good way to finish as they have been the most competitive team.
"It will be tight, because it's always tight. It will just be about the finishing and trying to limit their chances if we can. Overall, we're good in every line, so it will just be about us doing what we do and hopefully doing it better than what Olympic do."
Magic Park suits Broadmeadow with plenty of space for lightning-quick forwards Jerram and Chelsea Lucas to get in behind.
OIympic also have pace and punch in their front third.
Across the park, both teams are equally matched and should be at full strength.
Olympic coach Neil Owens declared leading striker Jemma House would return from an ankle injury but whether she will start is not yet known.
In 21 competition rounds, Magic scored 105 goals while Olympic were close behind with 102. The former leaked 28 goals while the latter conceded a league-best effort of only 20 before finals. Eight of those were against Magic.
"We can't just do what we've done, like that last game, concede a soft goal in the first couple of minutes," Owens said.
"If we can make it go as long as possible and see if they want to rumble, later on in the game, that's where we're heading for.
"We've had a pretty hard flogging [in recent weeks] and we're still looking pretty good, so the deeper it goes, the better it will be."
Olympic have not beaten Broadmeadow in four exchanges this year, including a 3-1 loss in the qualifying semi-final two weeks ago.
MORE SPORT:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.