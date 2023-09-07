dillo dec sep 9

NOBODY has summed it up better than the great English author and lifelong Arsenal tragic Nick Hornby.
"When you support a football team," Hornby wrote in his best-selling Fever Pitch. "Agony is the only currency that can purchase real ecstasy."
I reckon Newcastle Knights fans can relate to those sentiments, having endured more than their fair share of pain and suffering since the club's 1988 foundation season.
But now, having stoically banked that anguish, along with their tears of blood, week in, week out for years, they are ready to splurge on jubilation, starting with tomorrow's do-or-die final against Canberra at McDonald Jones Stadium.
For the first time in what seems like an eternity, the Knights head into the play-offs with realistic expectations of doing some damage.
Newcastle haven't won a post-season match since 2013, and they haven't hosted a final since 2006.
They endured three wooden spoons between 2015-17 and a seven-year exile in the finals wilderness.
And even when they did return to the play-offs, in 2020 and 2021, those games were away from home and played under COVID restrictions, so spectator numbers were vastly reduced.
So it's hardly surprising that the Turton Road turnstiles have been spinning so fast in recent weeks they may soon need to be replaced.
After so many lean years, it almost seems too good to be true for fans to be cheering on a team who, seemingly out of the blue, have won nine games in a row and finished the season proper having scored more tries than any other team in the NRL.
In the process, the Knights have attracted capacity crowds of 29,018 and 29,423 to their recent wins against South Sydney and Cronulla, and they will make it a hat-trick of sell-outs against Canberra tomorrow.
Their overall crowd average this season (21,312) is the third-best in their history, behind only 1990 (22,018) and 2006 (21,848).
And the thing about Newcastle fans is that while they are both staunch and parochial, they have never taken success for granted, because they understand it comes at a cost.
From their foundation season, the Knights were always battling against the odds, and against rival clubs with far larger budgets.
Despite their precarious financial situation, they were able to win two premierships after unearthing a golden generation of local players, but it was a building process that took a decade.
Since the outset, Knights supporters have been the most loyal in the NRL, but they are realists.
They fondly remember the glory days but haven't forgotten the tumultuous times that followed.
And there is
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.