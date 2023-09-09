'Yes' represents hope; 'No' represents despair

Unaipon's book, Native Legends (1929) was the first by an Aboriginal to lay the foundations of the 2017 Uluru Statement. He sought to demonstrate the similarity of Christian and Aboriginal cultural values: "... Aborigines know that the Great Spirit is in all things and speaks through every form of nature. Thalung speaks through the voice of the wind, he rides the storm, he speaks out from the thunder. Thalung is everywhere, and manifests through the colour of the bush, the birds, the flowers, the fish, the streams; in fact everything that the Aborigine sees, hears, tastes and feels ..."