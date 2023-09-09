Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

Notes on the referendum: For harmony, you must use both the black and white keys

By John Ramsland
September 9 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Yes' represents hope; 'No' represents despair
'Yes' represents hope; 'No' represents despair

Makarrata is imbedded in Aboriginal histories: after struggle, the coming together truthfully for a better future of justice and self-determination.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.