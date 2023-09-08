COST-of-living pressures have been hitting the live music industry of late as punters become ever more discerning with their spending.
But there's plenty of concerts coming to the Hunter this spring and summer that will be well worth saving your pennies for.
Since launching in 2015, Dashville Skyline has carved its own niche as one of the country's finest alt-country and Americana festivals.
US Americana band Hiss Golden Messenger is dropping by for two sets, alongside Vika & Linda, Tim Rogers & The Twin Set, William Crighton and many more.
Throw in camping, family-friendly activities and relaxed vibes, and Skyline is a chilled weekend of musical bliss.
IF you were lucky enough to catch Amyl & The Sniffers open for The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane's Addiction back in April, you know the Melbourne punk band are seriously great live. Amazing even.
Amy Taylor is one of the most captivating rock frontwomen this country has produced in decades.
While the Sniffers are the headline act of the inaugural Off The Rails, there's also The Mark Of Cain, RVG and Full Flower Moon Band to warm your punk hearts.
West Best Bloc Fest was a roaring success last year and it's back for an even bigger sequel. There will be 100 Newcastle acts playing in venues in the block between Union and Steel streets in Newcastle West.
If you wanna uncover Newcastle's next big thing, this is your festival.
How have DMA'S not played in Newcastle before?
The forecourt outside the Bar On The Hill will become a mass singalong as the Sydney Britpop revivalists tear through their modern indie hits like Delete, Lay Down, Step Up The Morphine and their triple j Like A Version Hottest 100 winner, Believe.
Hope Estate has a fairly quiet summer schedule ahead, but Grapevine Gathering has delivered a tantalising vintage.
Perth indie kings Spacey Jane and UK indie-pop favourites The Wombats headline the line-up which also features Hayden James, King Stringray, Vanessa Amorosi, Cannons, The Rions and Teenage Joans.
The highest-selling US female band of all time, The Chicks, are gearing up to make their Hunter debut in what will likely be the season's biggest winery show.
Formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, songs like Wide Open Spaces, Landslide and Not Ready To Make Nice have been massive country cross-over hits long before the likes of Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs.
Four-time Grammy-nominated alt-country star Elle King, who is the daughter of comedic actor Rob Schneider, is on support.
A real life Beatle. In Newcastle. This will undoubtedly be the biggest concert in Newcastle history.
Sir Paul McCartney might be 81, but if you've watched footage from Glastonbury 2022, there's no doubt the evergreen rock legend remains an accomplished performer.
Can't Buy Me Love, Maybe I'm Amazed, Band On The Run, Lady Madonna, Get Back, I Saw Her Standing There, Let It Be, Hey Jude ... the list is endless.
Last year The Corrs rekindled their love affair with Australia after 21 years when they performed in front of 13,000 at Hope Estate.
The Celtic-pop hit-makers are also bringing out UK-based Central Coast-raised pop star Natalie Imbruglia, Australian-based US singer-songwriter Toni Childs and Adelaide trio, Germein.
There were plenty of disappointed music fans when This That announced it had cancelled the 2022 festival due to adverse economic conditions.
The good news is the annual youth-oriented festival is back with one of its strongest line-ups. Sydney rockers Gang Of Youths and US producer Porter Robinson are locked in as headliners, while Hockey Dad, Chillinit, Peking Duk and The Presets are making their return.
This will be the biggest party-starter of the summer. US pop superstar Pink has already sold out Turton Road for her Summer Carnival Tour date, but there will likely be many more fans camped outside in parks near the stadium, enjoying hits like So What, Raise Your Glass and Just Give Me A Reason.
Pink hasn't been back to Newcastle since 2009, when she played four concerts at the Entertainment Centre. Novocastrians love their Pink.
Another US act returning to the Hunter after a long absence is Matchbox Twenty.
The 3am and Push pop-rockers haven't visited our region since their Hope Estate show in 2012.
Rob Thomas and co will come armed with fresh material from their latest album Where The Light Goes and with support from Iris hit-makers The Goo Goo Dolls.
