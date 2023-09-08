Newcastle Herald
Dungog rower Spencer Turrin reaches World Championships final

By Josh Callinan
Updated September 8 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:30am
OLYMPIC gold medallist Spencer Turrin and his Aussie rowing crew will continue searching for a "little more speed" in this weekend's World Championships final in Belgrade.

