OLYMPIC gold medallist Spencer Turrin and his Aussie rowing crew will continue searching for a "little more speed" in this weekend's World Championships final in Belgrade.
Dungog-bred Turrin, Alex Hill, Jack Hargreaves and Alex Purnell have qualified for the 2023 men's fours decider on Saturday after finishing third in a semi overnight.
They were beaten home by Great Britain and New Zealand while USA, The Netherlands and France progressed from the other race.
Having changed seating order at the regatta, coach Rhett Ayliffe reverted back to the same combination which triumphed at the Tokyo Games in 2021 with Hill moving to stroke and Purnell to bow.
"We were trying to look for a little more speed and consistency. Now we know - or hopefully we will in the final - that most likely this is how we need to race," Ayliffe told Rowing Australia media.
National quota spots for next year's Paris Olympics are also up for grabs at the Serbian-based World Championships, which conclude on Sunday.
