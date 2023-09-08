A 1930s home in one of the most sought-after locations in Merewether is on the market for only the third time.
The four-bedroom, four-bathroom property on 704 square metres at 3 Curry Street is listed for sale by expressions of interest with George Rafty at First National Real Estate Newcastle City.
"A logical price point is $5.3 million to $5.8 million and that is based on sales in the immediate area, however, it is expressions of interest," Mr Rafty said.
The street has some of the most expensive real estate in Merewether.
Since 2012, 16 properties along Curry Street have pulled in more than $2 million, and two have sold for above $5 million.
"Obviously John Parade is called the best spot in the suburb because it's on the beach but if you're looking for privacy and a spot that's very close to the beach, this is one of the best parts of Merewether," he said.
"People want to live there, people want to live at that end because it's quiet and it's up above Frederick Street, so you don't get a lot of passing traffic."
Comprising two dwellings, the main house is a classic brick home that retains original features throughout, including intricate ornate plaster ceilings and polished tallowwood floors.
A large extension at the rear was designed to match the home's original high ceilings.
There's also a formal lounge and dining space, an open-plan family room and two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the lower level.
The upper floor offers a retreat-style space with a large bedroom, walk-in robe, ensuite and a deck which captures ocean and city views.
A self-contained guest house at the rear of the block offers space for extended family members or as a short-term accommodation rental.
Owner Marilyn Paine has operated the property as the Merewether Beach House B&B for the past decade, opening up her home to hundreds of guests over the years, many of whom regularly return to stay.
She purchased the house in 1990 for $230,000 after driving into Newcastle from Sydney down along Scenic Drive.
"I turned into Lloyd Street and I saw this house for sale and I said, 'That'll do'," Ms Paine said.
Even though it needed work, she was instantly drawn to the feel of the home and its position 150 metres from Merewether Baths and Merewether Beach.
"I'm only the second owner and it needed a lot of care when I moved in - the roof was leaking and there was no hot water - but I fell in love with the house," she said.
"As soon as I opened the front door, there was something about the house that made me want to stay."
She has paired original features with modern updates, including a freestanding bathtub set on imported teak timber tiles from Thailand.
The kitchen, which features striking granite benchtops and splashback, flows through to the living and dining areas and out to the deck.
The home's 14-inch cavity brick walls ensure the home stays cool in summer and holds the warmth in winter.
Ms Paine previously owned and operated Milanos On the Lake at Pelican, and after she sold the restaurant, she decided to turn her passion for hospitality into a bed and breakfast service at her home.
"I have mixed feelings about selling as I have been here for a long time," she said.
"My kids are pushing 50 now but they were surfers and loved living so close to the beach. It has been a delightful place to live."
Inspection of the property is available by appointment.
The median house value in Merewether is $1.78 million, according to CoreLogic.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.