Time to get specific on what workforce needs in energy transition

THE first step in keeping the Hunter at the crest of the energy transition wave has been keeping political interest in the plight facing the region without intervention. With a net zero authority established and the closure of Liddell power station putting coal communities in the spotlight, attention is beginning to turn to the specifics of how such enormous change will unfold.
The Hunter Jobs Alliance has renewed its push for a TAFE New Industries Training Centre in the region amid concerns that chronic skills shortages will slow the delivery of major renewable energy projects. As the state government discusses intervention to keep Eraring power station's lights on due to delays in renewables picking up the slack, it's an important question.
The complexities of the transition are clearest when looking at the workforce. To state the bleeding obvious, coal mines and greener options are not the same thing. That will require a reconfiguration of qualifications on some level, a process that many existing sectors can attest is easier said than done. Electrical, engineering and boiler-making trades are among those most in need for the construction of the state's five renewable energy zones.
"Experts are saying that we can expect delays in the renewables roll out in just a few short years," Hunter Jobs Alliance coordinator Justin Page said. "But this could be avoided if we invest in vocational education and skills now."
Political promises about the transition will not instantly translate into reality without some firm action. Investing in green hydrogen, for example, is not the same as making the technology cost effective. The real strain is likely to fall far below the political level, which makes it crucial that leaders are informed by those on the ground. But they are aware broadly of what is needed.
"Both the federal and state governments committed in principle to expanding skills and vocational education," Mr Page said. "We need them to take the plunge and get on with the job, there's no time to lose."
A 2022 Institute for Sustainable Futures research project, which looked at the looming demand for renewables and canvassed skill shortages, also advised the state government on how to maximise local jobs within the state's five renewable energy zones. There is no argument that the challenges will be a surprise if they are not headed off early through action.
Both advocates of coal-fired power and supporters of more action on climate change agree that more should have been done to prepare us before now; their dispute lies in precisely what should have been done. That lesson, coming home to roost in the Eraring fiasco, should be a clear one for today's leaders on how to avoid knee-jerk, major responses tomorrow.
The reality is that every discussion of a workforce refers to hundreds and thousands of real people whose livelihoods depend upon preparation far beyond their pay grades. The end of Liddell was offset by Bayswater taking on many of its workers. But, without a clear plan for what comes next for workers, this luck is going to run out soon.
