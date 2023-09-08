Newcastle Herald
Editorial: Skills focus next step in energy transition

By Editorial
September 9 2023 - 8:00am
Time to get specific on what workforce needs in energy transition
THE first step in keeping the Hunter at the crest of the energy transition wave has been keeping political interest in the plight facing the region without intervention. With a net zero authority established and the closure of Liddell power station putting coal communities in the spotlight, attention is beginning to turn to the specifics of how such enormous change will unfold.

