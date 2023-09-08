ADAM Elliott knows better than anyone what to expect from Canberra on Sunday.
The lock spent a season in the nation's capital and was part of the Raiders side that upset the Storm in week one of last year's finals series.
Similar to this year, the Raiders had finished the regular season eighth but went to Melbourne and claimed a 28-20 win to eliminate the fifth-placed Storm and keep their 2022 campaign alive.
"They play such a tough brand of footy and they pride themselves on turning up for each other and not having any quit in them," Elliott said.
"There's so many good players in that team and that'll be at the forefront of their minds, just turning up with a tough attitude.
"So we're going to have to make sure we've got the same mentality. You'll hear 100 people say it this week, but that's what wins finals games, is playing tough and turning up for each other."
After losing five of their past seven games, including a 28-6 loss to Newcastle, the Raiders were lucky to hold their place in the top eight and reach the finals.
They've lost multiple players to injury or suspension in the lead up to Sunday's clash at McDonald Jones Stadium, and have experienced a string of dubious calls in recent games which have left coach Ricky Stuart seething.
But many pundits reckon they are primed for a backs-against-the-wall type performance. Indeed, the bookmakers have them listed as $4.75 outsiders to ruin Newcastle's sold-out party.
Elliott, who recently spoke about how hard he found it to leave Canberra, citing a deep sense of loyalty to both club and coach, agreed Stuart would be adopting an us-against-the-world mentality.
"He's very experienced 'Stick'. He's played a big part in a lot of finals as a player and as a coach," he said.
"So he'll have them extremely well prepared. And yeah, he'll build him up when he feels like they need building up and he'll calm the room when he feels like it needs calming as well.
"He's got a really good grasp of the energy of the locker room. I know he'll certainly have them peaking."
Coincidentally, it was in the elimination final last year that Elliott suffered the groin injury which hampered his first Knights pre-season. The 28-year-old struggled to fully overcome the problem over summer and then re-injured it in Newcastle's season-opener in March.
But after "going back to square one" with it, and missing the next nine games, he returned in May and hasn't missed a game since.
"It was quite frustrating, but in the position that we're at now, it could be a blessing in disguise that I've played 10 less games than a lot of people out there and the body is feeling fresh," he said.
The only Knights regular yet to bag a try this year, Elliott has watched forwards Jacob Saifiti, Leo Thompson and Jack Hetherington all score in recent weeks. He has started to cop it, and his run of scoring at least once a season for the past six years appears at risk, but Elliott is eyeing a much bigger prize.
"I would be happy to never score another try again if we got to the big dance," he said.
"As funny as it is, and as good as it would be to score a try, it's the last thing on my mind.
"It's not my job ...it's my job to make my tackles, run hard and support the other middles.
"But it would be nice to get a four-pointer."
