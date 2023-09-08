Englishman Ben Diamond provides cutting edge for Magic

Before coming to Australia, and Broadmeadow Magic, Ben Diamond had played most positions.
But never centre-back.
Now the Englishman shapes as a key man at the back for Magic in his first grand final, at age 29, on Saturday night against Lambton.
Diamond was one of Broadmeadow's best in the 1-0 win over Azzurri last week, continuing a valuable contribution across several positions this year.
A former attacker at Rusden & Diamonds, the primary school teacher moved to Maitland with girlfriend Marnie Pobjie last November.
After getting no replies from NPL clubs through Facebook messages, Diamond landed at Magic through a link with former player Justin Broadley.
Faced with a choice between visa players, coach John Bennis took a punt on Diamond's utility value, and it has paid dividends after injuries to defenders Ryan Ensor and Jake Harris.
"I've played a lot of positions in my life but centre-back was one I hadn't, but I've really enjoyed it," Diamond said.
"In England, someone of my size would probably never play there. But we play out from the back, it's not aerially dominant, so it suits me to play there.
"I like the football over here. I think the style of football suits me better. It's not as physical or hectic as the English game. They play more football here and skill can come out a bit more I think, so I enjoy it more."
"It's taken me a while to get used to it, and I'm probably not completely used to it yet.
"It's maybe a bit of instinct for me to panic on the ball because of my previous football, but Johnny is really big on being brave on the ball.
"He's happy if we are making mistakes while doing the right thing and being brave on the ball. He encourages it."
Diamond has also featured at right-back, centre midfield and up forward late in games for Magic this year.
No stranger to scoring goals in England, Diamond bagged the winner against Charlestown in the preliminary final last Sunday when a Taylor Regan header pin-balled off his head into goal.
"I was happy but it was obviously a complete fluke," he said.
"He headed the ball into the back of mine, but I'll take that.
"I was a striker for most of my career and as I've got older, I've moved into centre mid and on the wing."
Diamond has played in FA Cup games and county cup decider but never a league play-off of any kind, given the absence of finals series in his homeland.
"I can't wait for Saturday, my first grand final," he said.
"The people at the club have been good to me and I'd love to get a win for them as well."
He believed Magic would need to be at their best to topple Jaffas, who have won all three encounters this year.
"Obviously we know we can beat them but sometimes you have to give them respect. They are a really good side. They are experienced and are all good players," he said.
"They are a team where we need to be 100 per cent to beat them. If we don't play at our best and lose our battles, it's a hard game to win."
Bennis said Diamond "has been good for us".
"He's very quiet but just does his job and does it well. He's pretty composed on the ball," Bennis said.
"There was something about him that I liked [in pre-season].
"There were a couple of things to work on with him but he had attributes that I liked, so I thought, let's take a gamble on him."
