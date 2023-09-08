Body found after Lake Munmorah fire

Newcastle Herald
A body has been found at Lake Munmorah after Clarence Street house fire

Simon McCarthy
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Simon McCarthy, and Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated September 8 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 2:00pm
A body has been found following a fire that broke out in a large single-storey home at Lake Munmorah on Friday morning.

