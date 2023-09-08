Body found after Lake Munmorah fire

A body has been found following a fire that broke out in a large single-storey home at Lake Munmorah on Friday morning.
The person is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a woman in her 80s.
Police said around 11am on September 8 that they were called to the scene at 10.30am and believed all people inside had been evacuated with no initial reports of injury. Though, there was some initial concern for the woman who was unaccounted for when police and paramedics first arrived on scene.
Details as to the extent of the damage to the property were limited, but it's understood that RFS firefighters who took the lead on fighting the blaze have all but contained the fire with assistance from the state's Fire Brigade.
Paramedics were standing by on the scene around 11am as firefighters took control of the blaze, ready to treat injuries as the situation unfolded.
Crews attached to the electricity grid had also been called to the scene to assess any damage to the network.
Police, firefighters and paramedics remained on the scene into the mid-morning.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
