Firefighters contain house fire at Lake Munmorah

A fire that broke out in a large single-storey home at Lake Munmorah on Friday morning has sparked a multi-agency emergency response.
Details as to the extent of the damage to the property were limited, but it's understood that RFS firefighters who took the lead on fighting the blaze have all but contained the fire with assistance from the state's Fire Brigade.
As police and multiple paramedic units arrived on the scene at Clarence Street around 10.30am, there was some initial concern for one woman who was unaccounted for, however police quickly confirmed that all people inside had been evacuated and there were no initial reports of injury.
Paramedics were standing by on the scene around 11am as firefighters took control of the blaze, ready to treat injuries as the situation unfolded.
Crews attached to the electricity grid had also been called to the scene to assess any damage to the network.
Police, firefighters and paramedics remained on the scene into the mid-morning.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
