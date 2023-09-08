Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal
Updated

Police, fire authorities investigate fatal housefire at Lake Munmorah

Anna Falkenmire
Simon McCarthy
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Anna Falkenmire, Simon McCarthy, and Lucinda Garbutt-Young
· Updated September 8 2023 - 6:38pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FORENSIC police and specialist fire investigators remained at the scene of a fatal housefire in Lake Macquarie into the evening on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.