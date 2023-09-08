Damien Oliver to ride Kris Lees trio at Newcastle spring carnival

Retiring legend Damien Oliver will ride Kalapour, Luncies and Bellatrix Black for Kris Lees in next Friday's group 3 Newcastle features as part of his farewell tour.
Oliver, who had his 128th and most recent group 1 win aboard Lees-trained Amokura in the Queensland Oaks in June, announced last month he would retire at the end of the spring.
The 51-year-old has built a strong relationship with Lees, and delivered the Newcastle trainer's most lucrative win when piloting Lucia Valentina in the 2016 Queen Elizabeth Stakes.
Lees said on Friday that Oliver accepted the invitation to ride Kalapour in the $300,000 Newcastle Gold Cup, Luncies in the Cameron Handicap and Bellatrix Black in the Tibbie Stakes.
Kalapour should be among the Cup favourites after coming through a fall in the Wyong Cup unscathed.
"Thankfully he's come through that fine," he said. "Luncies ran second in the Cameron first-up last year. It will probably be a stronger race this year, but he'll run well. Bellatrix Black, she's going better than her form reads. She's first-up and I think she'll run well."
He also has Cleveland (Cup), Inver Park (Cameron) and Razeta (Tibbie) racing.
On Saturday at Rosehill, Willinga Beast resumes in the last, a benchmark 88 handicap (1100m), for Lees off a winning trial.
"The more rain the better, but that said, it's not a bad field either," he said. "I expect her to run well but she'll certainly improve off it."
"She trialled up nice enough.
"She's a handy mare. She's only won the one race but she raced at a very high level for the next 12 months and was narrowly beaten in a group 2 race, so it's good to get her back to the track."
Willinga Beast raced just once in the autumn before a muscle strain cut short her preparation.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.