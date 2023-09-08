Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

New wickets for Ballast Park, Stockton as City of Newcastle holds sports summit

Updated September 8 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New artificial turf wickets will be installed at two cricket grounds in Stockton as part of a $10,000 upgrade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.