New artificial turf wickets will be installed at two cricket grounds in Stockton as part of a $10,000 upgrade.
The funding will upgrade the two cricket grounds at Ballast Park to provide a better playing experience for Stockton Junior Cricket Club players, as well as visiting teams.
It comes as funding opportunities were an issue raised by sporting groups at a City of Newcastle sports summit on September 7.
More than 100 representatives from 50 local clubs attended the McDonald Jones Stadium forum, which followed from a similar event held in 2022. Representatives from all sporting codes that use the council's outdoor facilities were invited to take part.
"We recognise the importance of engaging in clear and transparent communication with local sporting organisations and the community on the planning and management of our sporting facilities and services," City of Newcastle's Sports Infrastructure Working Party chair councillor Peta Winney-Baartz, said.
"With regular changes to representatives on sporting committees, our sports summit provided a valuable opportunity to discuss everything from ground allocations, fees and charges to updates on current and upcoming project works and City of Newcastle's policy on CCTV."
The Stockton upgrade was one of nine projects that will be supported through the council's 2023/24 Recreation Facilities Grants. Other projects include upgrades to storage facilities for cricket and outrigger canoe clubs, new grandstands for the New Lambton Eagles at Alder Park, and creating the region's first 18-hole disc golf course at Beresfield.
Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said City of Newcastle was committed to upgrading sporting facilities across the community.
"Providing this grant funding to local clubs will help to further enhance the facilities they use on a weekly basis and deliver major infrastructure upgrades as part of our annual capital works program, which in the past year has seen more than $6.3 million invested into sporting projects.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.