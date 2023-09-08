SOUTHS coach Scott New describes it as a "real wave of momentum" and the Lions hope to keep going for a little longer yet.
Last weekend's late rally, scoring three goals in the fourth quarter, typified the second half of the Newcastle District Women's Hockey Association season for Souths.
The Lions extended their winning streak to five, having most recently dropped a game to upcoming opponents Gosford on July 22, and are now one result away from a premier-league decider.
"We got 3-1 down but over the last half of the season they've just developed that little bit of resilience, that no-give-up attitude," New told the Newcastle Herald.
"There's a good group of them and they said that's not going to happen."
Souths beat Regals 4-3 to advance to Saturday's preliminary final against defending champions Gosford at Newcastle International Hockey Centre (5pm).
New says the Lions are unchanged. Helen Cole returns for Gosford.
