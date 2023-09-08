Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal
Photos

Newcastle weather: strong winds continue, rain soaks city

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 8 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WILD WINDS have so so far left the Hunter fairly unscathed but emergency services are on call to help as gloomy skies hang around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.