Richard Marles in Newcastle: acting prime minister backs 'yes' vote

By Newsroom
Updated September 8 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 2:16pm
Acting prime minister Richard Marles in Beaumont Street on Friday. Picture by Marina Neil
Acting prime minister Richard Marles in Beaumont Street on Friday. Picture by Marina Neil

ACTING Prime Minister Richard Marles says "a yearning" for the Voice to Parliament came through during a stint alongside 'yes' vote advocates on Beaumont Street.

