ACTING Prime Minister Richard Marles says "a yearning" for the Voice to Parliament came through during a stint alongside 'yes' vote advocates on Beaumont Street.
The acting prime minister spoke briefly during a visit that also included a stop at engineering firm Varley.
Mr Marles is taking on the role during Anthony Albanese's visit to Manila, the first bilateral visit to the Philippines by an Australian leader since 2003.
Speaking alongside Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon in Hamilton, Mr Marles said Indigenous recognition had taken major steps forward under the Howard and Abbott Liberal governments.
He said the Albanese government was simply taking it to the people.
"This is listening to our First Nations people so that we can make a real difference in closing the gap of social disadvantage," he said. "There is a real sense of enthusiasm about what this can mean for our country, bringing us together.
Newcastle MP Sharon Claydon said her office "couldn't keep up with demand" for posters supporting the 'yes' position.
"It's obviously something people are starting to turn their minds towards and really focus on," she said.
"I have no doubt that Newcastle's going to return a 'yes' vote, but I would love to see a very, very strong 'yes' vote."
