OLYMPIC medallist and two-time World Cup winner Simon Orchard says he'll be suited up and "more ready than last week" as Maitland look to "make the most of the opportunity" in men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League (HCPHL).
The Rams captain-coach remains unsure if he'll return from a recent hamstring injury against Gosford in Sunday's preliminary final on the Central Coast (1:30pm), however, wants to give himself every chance.
"I'll be there and dressed, warming up. I'll be more ready than last week," Orchard told the Newcastle Herald.
Orchard, who missed last weekend's extra-time thriller with Wests at home, has delivered a strong message about Maitland's campaign.
Rams leading goal scorer Isaac Farmilo, a former Aussie under-21 representative, is poised join an English club straight after the play-offs.
"The same team just won't be on the park next year, you've got to make the most of the opportunity," Orchard said.
In the corresponding game 12 months ago, Maitland went down to the same opponents with Gosford's Mick Taylor scoring a hat-trick.
The Rams welcome back Matthew Brown but lose Nick Morgan.
Gosford mentor Dan Kent says the Magpies were hopeful of fielding the same side again this weekend.
Minor premiers and reigning champions Norths, who have missed only one showdown since the formation of HCPHL in 2002, already booked a shot at the title on September 17.
