A Newcastle business collective and residents group have come together to call on the Premier and councillors not to bring Supercars back to the city.
The Herald reported on September 2 that Destination NSW had offered funding for the race for one year.
The Makers x Traders of Newcastle and Newcastle East Residents Group wrote a letter to politicians asking them "not to support the Newcastle 500 event".
"As our elected representatives, we ask you not to support the Newcastle 500 event because your constituents have voted no," the letter said.
"Annual contracts are in no-one's interests - especially not for long-term roadworks and infrastructure, not for commercial and residential developments and growth.
"The building of Newcastle 500 exclusion zone causes economic disruption in the city for two months out of 12.
"This is economically unviable for commercial business investments in the Newcastle CBD
"The Newcastle 500 event is not inclusive and shuts down the city."
The letter said a season-opening event in March will result in access to Newcastle CBD, beaches, parks and tourist destinations being difficult during summer.
It also mentioned a permanent purpose-built track, Circuit Italia outside Raymond Terrace, as a possible alternate site.
"We support the City of Newcastle in creating a safe, exciting event for motor racing enthusiasts in the best purpose-built venue and environment for this sport moving forward," the letter said.
Newcastle's Labor councillors, who hold a majority, have not made public whether they would support a one year deal, but the matter is first in the hands of Supercars and the NSW government before an offer is made to the council to make a final decision on.
Transport Minister John Graham's office said there were no updates from his statement on September 3, when he said "when we can make a further announcement we will".
