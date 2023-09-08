"From a coaching perspective, I'm pretty confident we can put some things in place quickly. There will be some principles of play that we will have. Culturally, it is important for us to establish off the bat what the team stands for. We are starting with a great Aussie BBQ tomorrow morning for the girls from the US and Switzerland. We want the overseas players to understand what the town is about and what the supporters want to see. That leads into the way we want to play and how we express that on the field.