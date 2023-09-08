Newcastle Herald
Toohey's News: Is Phoenix Crossland a potential Kiwi Test bolter?

By Barry Toohey
Updated September 9 2023 - 8:44am, first published 5:00am
Phoenix Crossland. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Phoenix Crossland. Picture by Peter Lorimer

One of the game's greatest hookers, Knights legend Danny Buderus, says Kiwi Test selection at the end of the season is not beyond Phoenix Crossland and would be a "great reward" following his remarkable rise to prominence in the No.9 jersey over the past five months.

