Toohey's News: Is Phoenix Crossland a potential Kiwi Test bolter?

One of the game's greatest hookers, Knights legend Danny Buderus, says Kiwi Test selection at the end of the season is not beyond Phoenix Crossland and would be a "great reward" following his remarkable rise to prominence in the No.9 jersey over the past five months.
Crossland was born in New Zealand and has a Kiwi father which makes him eligible to play for both countries. And while Roosters hooker Brandon Smith appears a certain Kiwi selection, coach Michael Maguire may look to Crossland to play a utility role off the bench. He is sure to be at least on Maguire's radar along with hard-working prop Leo Thompson and powerhouse winger Greg Marzhew, who could also force their way into the squad to play against Australia and Samoa in the Pacific Championships in October and November.
Maguire will get a firsthand look at all three players from the Canberra coaches box when the Knights host the Raiders in tomorrow's elimination final.
"Phoenix has the Kiwi blood there so it would be a great reward," Buderus told us. "The two key attributes for me with Phoenix's skill set is he loves the defence, he loves the contact and he's now got a great pass in terms of power and accuracy. And being a halfback, he knows how he used to like the ball to be thrown to him so you put all that in the mix along with the calmness that he possesses and it's a really good package."
We told you a fortnight ago Brodie Jones was on the verge of re-signing with the Knights following the club's decision to allow Lachie Miller to join English club Leeds.
Jones has since finalised a new one-year deal.
"He's happy to be staying," his agent Clinton Schifcofske told us.
In recent weeks, lock Adam Elliott has been publicly praising the positive influence of senior assistant coach Brian McDermott on the club's middle forwards and Jones is another admirer of the Englishman.
Coach Adam O'Brien has also sung the praises of McDermott and fellow assistant Rory Kostjasyn for the job they have done, particularly with the forward pack's defence.
Knights director of football Peter Parr is facing a huge challenge trying to replace prolific try-scoring winger Dom Young for next season but with two outside back spots to fill, we'd be stunned if the club is not at least considering bringing off-contract Melbourne Storm winger Grant Anderson home to fill one of them.
The Central Charlestown junior played in the junior reps with the Knights but was shunned by the club before linking with the Storm and debuting last season.
The 23-year-old has shown more than enough quality during his 10 top-grade appearances to suggest he is well worth another chance at his hometown club.
We understand the Knights are almost certain to have another new head of pathways to oversee junior development next year with current boss Michael Dobson keen to join the full-time coaching ranks at the club.
You have to feel for injured hooker Jayden Brailey. While he'd no doubt be happy for his teammates following their stunning charge to the finals, the Knights co-captain wouldn't be human if a small part of him wasn't feeling down that he won't be out there with them tomorrow for the club's first home semi-final in 17 years.
But despite Phoenix Crossland's emergence in the No.9 jersey this season, Brailey's importance to the club isn't in question. So much so, Knights officials are working on a plan to send him to the US for specialised treatment on his reconstructed knee with world-renowned rehab and conditioning expert Bill Knowles at a considerable cost to the club.
He was rested for the final round and missed another four games during the season but Knights skipper and Danny Buderus Medal winner Kalyn Ponga was still a runaway winner of our player-of-the-year competition. He finished 11 points clear of Dane Gagai with Tyson Frizell and Greg Marzhew also polling strongly.
Rd 27 - Knights v Dragons
3 Tyson Gamble 2 Adam Elliott 1 Dom Young
Final standings : 28 Kalyn Ponga 17 Dane Gagai 15 Tyson Frizell, Greg Marzhew 10 Lachie Miller 8 Jackson Hastings 7 Phoenix Crossland 6 Leo Thompson, Tyson Gamble 4 Bradman Best, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Adam Elliott, Dylan Lucas 3 Kurt Mann, Dom Young 2 Daniel Saifiti, 1 Jacob Saifiti
