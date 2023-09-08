Toohey's News: Is Phoenix Crossland a potential Kiwi Test bolter?

"Phoenix has the Kiwi blood there so it would be a great reward," Buderus told us. "The two key attributes for me with Phoenix's skill set is he loves the defence, he loves the contact and he's now got a great pass in terms of power and accuracy. And being a halfback, he knows how he used to like the ball to be thrown to him so you put all that in the mix along with the calmness that he possesses and it's a really good package."