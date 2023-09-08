How the Knights turned it all around after a season from hell

WITH the benefit of hindsight, the turnaround from last season kicked off before last season had even finished.
The best indication of the Newcastle Knights' collective mindset at the end of a 2022 campaign that bordered on disastrous was their representation - or lack thereof - at the World Cup in England last October and November.
Newcastle provided one player, young winger Dominic Young, who proceeded to star for England, scoring nine tries in five games.
Compare that to their rival clubs, starting with premiers Penrith (19), South Sydney (17), Parramatta (15), Sydney Roosters (13), Melbourne and Canterbury (12), North Queensland, Canberra and Manly (nine), Cronulla (eight), Gold Coast (seven), Wests Tigers, the Warriors and St George Illawarra (six), and Brisbane (five).
Kalyn Ponga - man of the match for Queensland in Origin III - could potentially have been a Kangaroos candidate, only to declare himself unavailable after much-publicised concussion issues.
Several of his teammates opted out of representing their respective countries to rest and recover from niggling injuries.
While a World Cup might be a once-in-a-lifetime career highlight, sometimes sacrifices have to be made.
And one such time was after a season in which Newcastle won only six games, finished 14th on the competition ladder and were embarrassed not only by the decline in their performances, having reached the finals in the previous two seasons, but also by a series of off-field dramas.
We can only hazard a guess at what conversations went on behind closed doors, but suffice to say that instead of Adam O'Brien's troops returning in dribs and drabs after two months on international duty in the Old Dart, all but Young were on deck when pre-season training resumed.
While more than 150 players across rival clubs were enjoying time off after the World Cup, the Knights were hard at it.
Some of them, including Ponga and injury-plagued centre Bradman Best, came back ahead of schedule and were already flying.
Veteran prop David Klemmer was encouraged to move on, and negotiated a payout before agreeing to join Wests Tigers.
Former Tigers playmaker Jackson Hastings headed in the opposite direction, joining Tyson Gamble, Jack Hetherington, Adam Elliott and Greg Marzhew as Newcastle's off-season recruits.
None of whom, it would be fair to say, were regarded as top-shelf purchases.
The club also hired an experienced assistant coach, Englishman Brian McDermott, and new strength-and-conditioning staff.
And in a bold move, O'Brien announced he would be moving Ponga from his usual fullback role to five-eighth, apparently at the skipper's request.
But after losses to Cronulla and Parramatta in the trials and then the Warriors in round one, the Knights reached an early-season crossroads against Klemmer's Tigers at the famed Leichhardt Oval on March 12.
Almost everything that could go wrong for Newcastle did.
Ponga and Jayden Brailey were concussed early in the match and unable to return.
Tyson Frizell injured an ankle. Young copped 10 minutes in the sin-bin and Jacob Saifiti was sent off midway through the second half for a high tackle that led to a five-game suspension.
Yet somehow the Knights won 14-12, showing the resilience and resolve they found so elusive last year.
It was the first turning point in the turnaround, although it came at a high price - Ponga would miss the next four games with concussion, making a much-publicised trip to Canada for a state-of-the-art assessment during his lay-off.
In his absence, Newcastle not only managed to avoid falling in a heap, they beat Canberra and the Warriors, drew 32-all with Manly and lost 16-15 to Penrith in golden point.
As O'Brien said regularly at the time: "There's something about this group."
Nonetheless, there was a sneaking suspicion the wheels could fall off at any moment, and a 43-12 flogging by Parramatta in round nine, after which Ponga's performance was heavily scrutinised, did not bode well.
But a week later, Ponga was man of the match in a 46-26 thrashing of Gold Coast that reaffirmed O'Brien's theory the Knights had something about them.
It was not enough to prevent Queensland from naming Reece Walsh as their fullback for Origin I, after which Ponga opted out of the entire interstate series to focus on finding confidence and form in clubland.
And that decision has delivered dividends beyond the Knights' wildest dreams.
Reinstated as fullback for the round-13 win against Manly, Ponga's form continued to improve on an exponential basis. There has been no better player in the NRL over the second half of the season.
Still, after consecutive losses to Brisbane, Sydney Roosters and Penrith, the Knights found themselves in the same position as last season - 14th on the ladder - three wins adrift of the top eight, with only nine rounds to play.
Just when all hope appeared lost, and amid mounting speculation that Newcastle officials were considering alternative coaches, along came a second major turning point in the turnaround.
Against struggling Canterbury at Accor Stadium, the Knights unleashed in a 66-0 slaughter, the largest winning margin in the club's history. Just as the win at Leichhardt highlighted their defensive fortitude, the ruthless display against the Bulldogs was akin to flicking a turbo switch and igniting Newcastle's attack.
A week later, they outclassed the Tigers 34-18 before a breakthrough 26-18 win that ended an 11-game losing hoodoo against Melbourne. This game was surely a third turning point in the turnaround.
Not only was it the first time a host of Newcastle's players had beaten the Storm, but in doing so, they parlayed the fighting spirit they showed at Leichhardt into the high-octane attack with which they smoked the Bulldogs.
Suddenly it became apparent that if the Knights could give Melbourne a 12-0 start and a beating, maybe they just were the real deal. And the wins just kept on coming. Canberra (28-6), the Dolphins (30-28), Canterbury (42-6), South Sydney (29-10), Cronulla (32-6) and St George Illawarra (32-12), one after the other.
That's nine in the row, equalling the record set by a star-studded Newcastle team back in 1995, and in the process securing a home final against the Raiders on Sunday - the first at Turton Road since 2006.
Statistics highlight Newcastle's remarkable transformation over the past 12 months.
They have scored the most tries in the NRL (114) this season, a staggering 44 more than they did last year. Meanwhile they have bolstered their defensive record by more than 200 points.
From a for-and-against differential of minus-290 last year to plus-129 this season represents an monumental improvement of 17.4 points per game.
The brand of football they have been playing is perhaps best evidenced by the record-breaking try haul from Young (23), followed closely by his wing partner Greg Marzhew (19).
Long-suffering fans have been lapping it up, and who can blame them?
The Novocastrian faithful have waited an eternity to cheer for a team in the finals with a red-hot chance, and after capacity crowds of 29,018 for the Souths game and 29,423 against Cronulla, tomorrow's do-or-die clash will be a third consecutive sell-out.
It's been one hell of a ride, and the best bit is it's not over yet.
