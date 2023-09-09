The Newcastle Knights put one hand on the NRLW minor premiership and look to have secured an historic home semi-final with a 20-4 win over the Sydney Roosters in a top-of-the-table clash at McDonald Jones Stadium on Saturday.
The score was locked 4-4 at the break after a first-half arm wrestle but the hosts produced three unanswered tries in the second half to run away with the game in front of 3600 vocal spectators.
The win was Newcastle's sixth in a row and moved them to 14 points, two points clear of the Roosters, and into outright first place with one round remaining.
The top-two sides will host semi-finals.
Tamika Upton was the star of the show.
The Knights fullback produced a piece of individual brilliance to open the scoring in the 24th minute when she grubber-kicked deep in Roosters territory, regathered then powered past two Sydney players to find the line.
The Roosters hit back through their fullback Corban Baxter with two minutes left in the first half but Upton again found the try line early in the second half to restore Newcastle's lead.
The lethal 26-year-old put second-rower Yasmin Clydsdale into a gap in the 40th minute then ran off her teammate's shoulder to receive a pass inside with no one to beat.
Knights halfback Jesse Southwell's converted Upton's try under the posts for a 10-4 lead.
Six minutes later Upton diffused a Roosters grubber kick close to her own line then ran 60 metres to put Newcastle within striking range for their third try, which was scored out wide on the left by winger Jasmin Strange.
Strange is the daughter of Roosters coach John Strange, who said post-match the 20-year-old had been quick to rub in the effort.
Southwell's missed attempt at goal left Newcastle up 14-4.
Both teams had tries disallowed - Newcastle through Caitlan Johnston then Jocelyn Kelleher for Sydney - before Southwell stepped her way through several Roosters players to find the line from 30 metres out in the 64th minute to the delight of the home crowd.
The talented 18-year-old converted her own try to seal the 16-point win.
The Roosters were missing forward and former Newcastle captain Millie Boyle, who was a late withdrawal due to a shoulder issue.
The match was the second of an NRLW double-header with Brisbane edging the West Tigers 22-18 in the earlier game.
The Knights travel to Campbelltown Stadium on Thursday night to play the Tigers in the final round before finals.
