Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

University of Newcastle Book Fair returns after four years as throngs of book lovers snag a bargain

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated September 10 2023 - 10:53am, first published September 9 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The line toward the small army of volunteers punching additions into the calculators stretched around the entire circumference of the University of Newcastle's Great Hall, circumscribing the scene like the Norse world serpent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.