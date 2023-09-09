Trainer Paul Perry fixes Olympic Gaze on more staying wins

Newcastle trainer Paul Perry will look for another staying target for Olympic Gaze after the six-year-old gelding broke through for a first Saturday city win.
At his 39th start, the gelding settled back in the eight-horse field with Kathy O'Hara aboard for the benchmark 78 handicap over 2400m at Rosehill.
Helped by a decent tempo up front, Olympic Gaze peeled out around the field at the top of the straight and wore down the leaders, hitting the front 200m out.
He then fought off a challenge from Nordic Pride late to prevail by 0.21 of a length.
It was his sixth and biggest career win and came after a midweek victory at Canterbury in a benchmark 72 over 1900m on August 16.
The $82,500 cheque took his earnings beyond $360,000. His greatest return before Saturday was $56,400 for second in the 2021 edition of The Beauford at Newcastle.
"His form has been good this time in and it was a suitable race today," Perry said.
"The speed was right, which suited him. It was good. He's a trier."
Perry does not expect to have any runners in Friday's Newcastle Cup day features. He said stable star Sky Lab was likely to bypass Newcastle and race instead at Randwick the following day.
Meanwhile, Scone gallopers Opal Ridge and Akasawa have gained slots in next month's $2 million Kosciuszko, including one racing for Newcastle ticket winner Colin Rae.
Luke Pepper-trained Opal Ridge, the $3.50 TAB favourite, was picked up soon after Friday's sweepstakes draw by Matt Cowling, a part-owner of Mogo Magic who won twice and also selected his own horse.
Paul Messara and Leah Gavranich-prepared Akasawa, a $26 chance, was the penultimate choice in the 14-horse field on Saturday. Rae, who bought his ticket from The Nags Head Hotel at Adamstown, picked the Gunnedah Cup winner. One spot remained on Sunday.
The full list for the October 14 race is:
Mogo Magic (Scott Collings, Goulburn) - Goulburn TAB (Matt Cowling)
Front Page (Matthew Dale, Goulburn) - Goulburn TAB (Garry Dyson)
Opal Ridge (Luke Pepper, Scone) - Goulburn TAB (Matt Cowling)
Talbragar (Cody Morgan, Tamworth) - Inverell TAB (Tatts Hotel Inverell Syndicate)
Far Too Easy (David McColm, Murwillumbah) - North Gosford TAB (Grant Binns)
Coco Rox (Matthew Dunn, Murwillumbah) - North Narrabeen TAB (Graham Price)
Broken Hill (Cody Morgan, Tamworth) - Pacific Hotel Revesby (Craig Lynne)
Cavalier Charles (Matthew Dale, Goulburn) - Kellyville TAB (Paul Morris)
Derry Grove (Matthew Dunn, Murwillumbah) - Harden Country Club (Jack Whybrow)
Mnementh (Mitchell Beer, Albury) - North Albury TAB (Michael Dyordyevic)
Bianco Vilano (Ron Stubbs, Albury) - Earlwood TAB (Michael Davidson)
I've Bean' Tryin' (Matthew Kelley, Canberra) - Concord West TAB (James Hegarty)
Akasawa (Paul Messara & Leah Gavranich, Scone) - Nags Head Hotel Adamstown (Colin Rae)
