Lambton Jaffas down Broadmeadow 2-1 in NPL men's grand final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 9 2023 - 9:19pm, first published 8:00pm
The Jaffas celebrate their grand final win. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
A stoppage-time goal from Kale Bradbery and a stunning long-range strike from Reece Papas have given Lambton Jaffas a 2-1 grand final win and a first NPL men's title double.

