Riley McNaughton shines on centre stage in third Jaffas success

Lambton Jaffas utility Riley McNaughton was rattled when asked to play centre-back for the first time late in the NPL season after injuries and suspensions left them thin at the back.
And he was rattled again on Saturday night when named the Dave Williams medallist as man of the match in the grand final.
The 33-year-old, playing alongside A-League veteran Nikolai Topor-Stanley, helped keep Broadmeadow's quicksilver attack at bay as Jaffas prevailed 2-1 thanks to class finishes from Reece Papas and Kale Bradbery.
Broadmeadow's only goal came from a controversial penalty against keeper Ben Kennedy.
McNaughton gained the individual award on top of being the only player to be part of all three of Lambton's grand final wins.
"I'm rattled actually," McNaughton said of the medal.
"I'm just happy that we got the win. Honestly, we were down in the dumps the last 15 minutes, we were hanging on, so for Kale to score that winner ... crazy."
McNaughton played in Jaffas' 2014 and 2017 grand final victories before stints under coach David Tanchevski at Charlestown and Cooks Hill.
He returned to Lambton with Tanchevski this season and was savouring the club's first title double.
"I don't have too many years left in me and having a few years away from the club, I was so happy when Tanch tapped me on the shoulder and said do you want to come back with me," he said.
"It's just like being home again. So happy to be back here and so happy to be winning.
"To win the minor and major premiership, not many teams have won it over the years, so to be good enough to do that, against some really good sides, it's great.
"Especially considering about 10 weeks before the end of the year we were sitting sixth or seventh, we looked no chance. And we haven't lost since."
His award-winning effort at centre-back came despite him largely featuring in midfield or as a wide defender through his NPL career.
"Before the Cooks Hill game, I'd played there once before in my life," he said.
"[Assistant Paul] Gomez tapped me on the shoulder at halftime and said you're going to centre-back.
"I was rattled then, but I said, OK, I'll give it a crack.
"It's great next to Topor, and I've got BK behind me, so being brand new to that role, it makes it easy because you've got those guys that are so experienced and they communicate so well with you.
"[The medal] could have gone to anyone, but at the end of the day, it doesn't matter. It's all about the result."
Tanchevski was thrilled for McNaughton.
"He's just got a good football brain, and he's versatile," Tanchevski said.
"He played right back in one grand final, left-back in another and now centre-back, and midfield, so he's very versatile."
