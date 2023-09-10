A TEENAGER has copped a hefty fine for riding an unregistered motorbike along a highway with no helmet.
Police were patrolling the Pacific Highway in the Lake Munmorah area on Saturday when officers spotted a blue motorbike cruising along at 70 kilometres per hour.
Highway patrol police said the 19-year-old man riding the bike was "not wearing a helmet of any kind".
The Summerland Point teenager was pulled over about 9am and it was revealed the Yamaha GSX motorbike had not been registered since December 2021.
The rider also produced a heavy vehicle licence, rather than a motorcycle licence, police said.
Tuggerah Lakes highway patrol squad hit the teenager with fines adding up to $3134 for the offending.
The infringements included being a motorbike rider not wearing an approved helmet, being unlicensed for the class of vehicle being used, using an unregistered vehicle on a road, using an uninsured vehicle on a road, and using a vehicle on a road with tax unpaid.
