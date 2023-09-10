Broadmeadow coach tips bright future after grand final heartbreak

Outgoing Magic coach John Bennis knows the heartache of losing your first grand final.
But Bennis also knows what it takes to win, and to keep winning.
And he believes the young Broadmeadow squad he leaves behind can bounce back from the 2-1 defeat to Lambton Jaffas on Saturday night and claim NPL silverware in the years to come.
Bennis, who won four grand finals as a player at Magic after losing his first, is stepping aside because of work commitments after one season in charge and will be replaced by Jim Cresnar.
Magic have finished a point off the premiership two years in a row but they went a step further this season in the finals to make the decider.
"I think they are ready to explode, and with the right guidance going forward, I expect them to be making their own pathway and dynasty," Bennis said.
"All the ingredients are here, and with the injuries this year, next year you get Ryan [Ensor] and Jake [Harris] back to add to this squad, and it should be a really bright future."
Bennis was gutted after the game and said the stoppage-time winner from Kale Bradbery "was hard to take".
"We were pushing hard and it was hard to concede on something we'd spoken about, with Kale cutting back on his right foot and having a second defender close enough," he said.
"Just a little moment that can just cost you. I just feel empty at the moment."
"I think as a whole it was pretty evenly contested. We had good moments, they had some moments.
"We spoke about their threats and we set up a little bit differently.
"We talked about screening [Reece] Papas, and having players in wide areas like [Bailey] Wellsy and Will [Ingram] and having attacking space behind them.
"And we talked about those moments where we're going to try to affect the game differently and see what they could do with the ball. Anyway, it wasn't to be.
"We had the moments [late], but we probably weren't effective enough, and to their credit, they countered and Kale was good enough to squeeze one home."
