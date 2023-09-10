Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

Broadmeadow coach tips bright future after grand final heartbreak

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 10 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Broadmeadow keeper Jack Pandel stretches to make a save on Saturday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Broadmeadow keeper Jack Pandel stretches to make a save on Saturday night. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Outgoing Magic coach John Bennis knows the heartache of losing your first grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.