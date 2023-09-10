FLUORESCENT costumes helped brighten an already-sparkling Saturday at Nobbys as the Glow Walk returned to Newcastle.
The two-kilometre event helps raise money for transplant research in the Hunter through the Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI).
Participants included Jessica McCourt, who at 23 found out her kidney function had dropped to just 20 per cent.
"The funding is really important to have more research and understanding, because the immune system is so complicated," Ms McCourt told the Newcastle Herald ahead of Saturday's event.
"I'm taking part because I think it's important to connect with my transplant community, we've all had the lived experience of going through it."
