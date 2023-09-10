LACHLAN Bayliss signed with the Newcastle Jets for an opportunity.
In the less than three months, the 21-year-old midfielder has made his senior professional debut in the Australia Cup, scored a goal and earned a call-up into the New Zealand under-23 national team and is shaping as a key component in Rob Stanton's attack.
"It has all happened pretty quickly," Bayliss said. "Hopefully that continues.
"It has been a bigger step up than I initially thought, but I'm loving it. Playing [A-League friendly] games has been the biggest change for me. When you are playing A-League teams, there is less time to make decisions. It is also a lot more structured than NPL football. There are quite a few things to adjust to. I feel like I am doing all right so far."
Bayliss was on a scholarship at the Central Coast Mariners last season. He trained full-time with the A-League squad and played with the youth team in the NSW NPL, where he scored nine goals.
Not offered a new deal, he jumped at the chance to join the Jets, where he spent three years in the academy from age 12.
"I have been very impressed with him," Stanton said. "He is a competitor and knows where the goals are. He understands in the moment, when to turn and go forward and play forward. He doesn't mess around. He will get it, spin, bounce and go. That is what fans want - quick forward play and creating goal-scoring chances."
Bayliss said there were similarities between Mariners coach Nick Montgomery and Stanton.
"Coaches have different philosophies and ways they want to play but there are similarities," Bayliss said. "A lot of things that we did under Monty, Rob has the same standards and things to get across to the team. Having Monty for a while, I have learnt to try and do those things well. It has definitely helped me be in the position that I am."
Stanton is not the only coach who Bayliss has impressed.
Through the help of teammate and All-White Dane Ingham, the attacking midfield earned a call-up to the under-23 New Zealand.
However, he had to withdraw due to a minor injury setback. New Zealand beat Fiji 9-0 in Auckland on Saturday night to qualify for the Paris Olympics.
"Unfortunately I couldn't go to the qualifiers," Bayliss said. "Hopefully I can stay part of the program. To go to an Olympics would be unbelievable."
Bayliss qualifies for New Zealand through his dad and only received citizenship three months ago.
"Dad is a kiwi. That whole side of the family lives in New Zealand," he said. "I didn't realise I could play for them.
"Dane Ingham knew someone in the national set-up and put me in contact with them a few days before they announced the team. They had a look at some video of me and selected me."
Meanwhile, Jets left back Lucas Mauragis will be out to help the Olyroos qualify for the Asian under-23 championship when they take on hosts Tajikistan early Wednesday morning.
A win will secure top spot in their pool and a place in the finals in Qatar next April.
Mauragis supplied two assists as the Olyroos thrashed Laos 7-1 on Thursday.
Tajikistan beat Laos 2-1 early Sunday morning.
