Newcastle Herald
Home/Video/Animal

A-League men soccer, 2023: Lachy Bayliss makes flying start to Jets career

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 10 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets midfielder Lachy Bayliss. Picture by Simone De Peak
Newcastle Jets midfielder Lachy Bayliss. Picture by Simone De Peak

LACHLAN Bayliss signed with the Newcastle Jets for an opportunity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.