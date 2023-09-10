Vamoose facing long recovery after fall at The Gardens

Branxton trainer Susan Smith says star sprinter Vamoose won't race again if he can't get back to best after fracturing his offside shoulder and wrist in a fall at The Gardens.
Vamoose, a winner of 34 races in 60 starts and $181,690 in prizemoney, fell at the first corner of a 515m race on Friday when caught wide. The Thunderbolt champion was stood down for 90 days but Smith expected the three-year-old to be out much longer.
"He's not in a good way and it will be a long recovery if he does recover," said Smith, who also bred and owns the dog. "It will be at least six months out.
"He's happy enough, but as for a return to racing, I don't know. I'm not going to spoil him. If he can't be as good as he was, he's not going to be racing."
Meanwhile, Smith was hoping for a repeat of the heat performances of Twin Turbo and My Shepherd in Monday night's Million Dollar Chase regional final.
Twin Turbo, which has box one, led before finishing second to final favourite Zipping Remus. My Shepherd, which has box three, won his heat after benefitting from a scrimmage. The top three on Monday night progress to MDC semi-finals.
"I'm very happy with them, but I'll say again 'we are just there to fill up the numbers'," she said. "We can't beat Zipping Remus, but they will do the best they can. They always do."
