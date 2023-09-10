Newcastle Heraldsport
Vamoose facing long recovery after fall at The Gardens

September 10 2023 - 1:00pm
Branxton trainer Susan Smith says star sprinter Vamoose won't race again if he can't get back to best after fracturing his offside shoulder and wrist in a fall at The Gardens.

