Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Peter Hedges eyes next challenge with two-year-olds at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
September 10 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trainer-driver Peter Hedges.
Trainer-driver Peter Hedges.

Maitland trainer Peter Hedges will look for another two-year-old NSW Breeders Challenge hopeful to make his mark at Newcastle on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.