Peter Hedges eyes next challenge with two-year-olds at Newcastle

Maitland trainer Peter Hedges will look for another two-year-old NSW Breeders Challenge hopeful to make his mark at Newcastle on Monday.
Hedges drove Mondello Beach to a 4.5-metre win on Friday night at Newcastle and has Mako Mondo and Ideal Mondo racing on Monday. Mondello Beach won a willing contest for the lead from gate five and withstood mid-race pressure before stealing a winning break on the home bend.
A winner when resuming there last month, Mondello Beach was eighth at Newcastle last start.
"He was in a really hard race the start before and pulled hard in the run, but I still wasn't that disappointed in his run that night," Hedges said. "We thought he would be hard to beat if he could lead. He's only two, and was up against older horses, so he's going well."
Hedges will race Mondello Beach in the Breeders Challenge heats in a fortnight.
"He and Mako Mondo will go towards them," he said. "They will go all right but they will up against the better ones. I think Mondello Beach will hold his own."
Mako Mondo, which was second last start, has gate seven in race two on Monday.
"He will hard to beat if he can cross," he said.
"He's pretty quick, so we'll come out and have a look early. If he can get up on speed, I think he's a chance, but again, he's a two-year-old racing older horses."
"He's definitely a chance coming off his good run last start, but it just depends where he ends up."
Ideal Mondo has gate two in the sixth.
"He's got good gate speed and he generally pings out, then lets one go or sits just off the speed," he said. "He went really well for Will Rixon two starts ago. He just got beat and was unlucky so I've put Will back on because he's coming up.
"He's a chance too because he'll get a good run from the draw."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.