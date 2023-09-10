FAMILIES, friends, unionists and mineworkers gathered at Federation House in Aberdare on Sunday morning to reflect and remember lives lost to coal mining.
Floral tributes were laid along the Jim Comerford Memorial Wall to mark the Mining and Energy Union (MEU) Northern Mining and NSW Energy District's 26th Annual Memorial Day.
MEU Northern Mining and NSW Energy District president Robin Williams said the service was an opportunity members of the community to come together to not only remember, but reflect the enormous cost paid over many years in workers' death and injury.
"There's been 1793 people killed in mining accidents from the 1800s to the present day, including men, women and children," he said.
"Luckily we've had no fatality in the last 12 months which obviously we're grateful for but people need to understand that commemorating people that have lost their lives is one thing, but there are a number of mine workers that get hurt every single day at every single mine."
He said it was moving to see families and descendants of people who lost their lives in the Northern District Coalfields turn up year on year.
"Seeing them lay a floral tribute and come here, is truly a testimony and we'll never be able to appreciate the impact that that's had on those people," he said.
City of Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said coal mining has always been a huge importance to the Hunter region and its community.
"Sadly it's taken the lives of many local people and these services are really important to make sure we not only remember the lives of being lost, but look at what we can do to make sure that we don't lose anymore lives," he said.
This year's service follows on from the centenary of the Bellbird disaster on 1 September. The 21 victims of the Bellbird disaster are acknowledged on the Jim Comerford Memorial Wall.
