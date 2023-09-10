SOUTHS coach Scott New was worried about the running threat of Gosford midfielder Ella Carr leading into the Newcastle District Women's hockey premier league final.
Those concerns rang true as Carr scored a double to lead Gosford to a tense 3-2 win over Souths on Saturday and set up a grand-final showdown with Oxfords.
Carr scored Gosford's first and third goals and was a constant threat in a seesawing match in which Souths drew level twice.
Lions forward Kaitlyn Duck went close to an equaliser with five minutes remaining, with a shot hitting the inside of the post only to rebound back into play.
"In the end, they won the crucial moments better than we did," New said. "Ella Carr got a couple of good runs that we weren't able to shut down. We were worried about the midfield leading into the game and it turned out to be correct. When we controlled it, we were in the contest. When we didn't they were dominant."
The Lions had won five straight games leading into the final.
"We played semi-final hockey for six or seven weeks," New said. "We beat Regals last week and didn't fully back up.
"It was a really close game, which the games against Gosford have been all year. That was the third 3-2 result this season.
"If you said to me at the start of the season that we would be in the preliminary final, I would have laughed. We were struggling to know how we were going to play. In mid-season it clicked. To get that far and get that close, we are all disappointed because we were on a roll.
"I think it will be motivation for a lot of the girls to play again next season. We have been in and round the edge for a while and haven't been able to get a premiership. There are some good, young kids coming through and the experienced heads in this team are only young. Another 12 months of development and hopefully we will be there again."
Gosford coach Gav Drennan said his side made the most of their chances and will need to repeat the dose in the decider.
"We played well across the board and when the opportunities came we capitalised on them," he said.
Gosford, defending champions, lost the major semi-final 1-0 to Oxfords.
"Jess Parr, their goalie, played awesome in the semi-final," New said. "She was the difference. It will come back to taking our opportunities. I think the game will hinge on Jess. She is a strong goalkeeper and we expect her to play well. We had opportunities but she made some really good saves. We just have to be better up front."
In the men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League, Gosford edged Maitland 2-1 in Gosford on Sunday to book a grand final berth against Norths.
Tom Forbes put the Rams ahead early. Brinley Gallagher struck for the home side level at 1-all at the break before Cale Webster scored the winner.
"We were up 1-0 and probably had control of the game," said Maitland captain coach Simon Orchard, who returned from a hamstring injury. "They changed a few things up in the second half and we didn't adjust that well. It was a close game that could have gone either way.
"We pulled the goal with about five to go and played with 11 field players. We created a few changes but they hung on."
