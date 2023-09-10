THE Newcastle Knights were ten points behind the Raiders at half-time in the sudden-death final at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
The score at half time was Newcastle 6 and Canberra 16.
Newcastle Herald photographer Peter Lorimer was on the sideline to capture all the action as the team fight to stay in the competition. Check out the images in the photo gallery below.
Crowds decked out in Knights colours flooded to the sold-out stadium on Sunday, with queues snaking through the carpark hours before kick-off.
"Win or lose, it's just the atmosphere of being here and supporting the Knights," the Hunter Valley's Georgia Webber said.
"They've done so great, and we're all behind them."
The Herald will have a full match report at full time.
